WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants have been issued for multiple people involved in a shooting and fight at a Triad Target.

On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department released more information about an incident last year on Hanes Mall Boulevard that left an Ohio man shot. On Dec. 29, 2022 warrants were issued for the four people involved in the altercation.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, they responded to a call about a shooting inside the Target on Hanes Mall Blvd on June 28, 2022 Officers and Deputies cleared the scene and found evidence of a struggle in the back of the store, and they found damage “consistent” with a gunshot.

A victim arrived at an area hospital with injuries to his head and face and told police he was inside Target when three men began assaulting him. He said he was hit multiple times and then brandished his gun and fired a shot to stop the assault. Then he said the suspects took his gun and ran away, so he drove himself home and then to the hospital.

Three suspects were later identified as Jay Cameron Carnicom, 28, of Ohio, Joshua Mundy, 29, of Ohio, Jason Chipps, 37, of Marion, North Carolina.

The three men are associated with “Dads Against Predators,” a social media group where private citizens attempt to lure suspected sexual predators in an effort to get them arrested.

Investigators determined the three men “lured” the victim to Target over social media and then confronted him. One of the men recorded this assault. The victim slapped the phone away from them and a fight followed. The victim’s single shot hit Carnicom in the leg.

A day after the assault, on June 29, WSPD was contacted by a law enforcement agency in Ohio, confirming that he had arrived at a hospital in Ohio.

In July, FOX8 spoke to the Assistant Chief of the Fremont Police Department and he wasn’t surprised when he got word that Dads Against Predators was involved in the situation.

He said he’d dealt with them for years and said they’ve been banned from various grocery stores in the Ohio area because their meet-ups turn into physical violence.

Jay Carnicom, Joshua Mundy and Jason Chipps received warrants for “simple affray.”

The victim received a warrant for simple affray and carrying a concealed handgun.

Chipps turned himself into authorities in McDowell County, North Carolina.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.