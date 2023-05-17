ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Atlantic Beach Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding two people of interest they say were involved in an armed robbery.

On Monday, police were dispatched to the Sandpiper Motel for the report of the robbery. Officers stopped and arrested the driver of the vehicle, Forrest Kirby Schmidt, who was trying to leave the area. Two other suspects involved are still at large.

(Atlantic Beach Police Department photos)

Warrants have been issued for Isaiah Dashawn Joseph Earl Oden and Jaquan Leonty Henry for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Schmidt was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of stolen goods. He was placed in custody at the Carteret County Jail under a $150,000 bond.