GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are offering a few new details in the case of a retired minister who is accused of peeping in a bathroom stall at a minor.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Ivan Hugh-McDonald Peden on Wednesday after they said they got reports of two sex offenses at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax. The two incidents happened on June 24 and July 14.

The 71-year-old former clergyperson was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child, felony indecent exposure, misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor secret peeping. He has also been banned from the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market.

Moores Chapel United Methodist Church in Charlotte confirmed to Queen City News that Peden was a pastor from 1989 to 1992 and a pastor at First United Methodist Church in Charlotte in 1999.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Pointed confirmed to FOX8 that Ivan Peden served as the church’s associate pastor from 1992 to 1999.

The Western North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church said that he “retired from active ministry” in 2020 and told FOX8 that the conference is “saddened to hear about” the allegations.

An adult victim who wished to remain anonymous told FOX8 that Peden, who he had seen at the market multiple times, was in the market restroom when he walked in on June 24. The victim greeted him, and Peden allegedly responded by groping the victim’s chest and pinched him “so hard that it hurt several hours after.” The victim says he pushed Peden and went in to use a stall. The victim said, when he looked up, he saw Peden watching him.

Then, on July 14, the documents show that Peden “exposed [his] penis for the purpose of arousing and gratifying defendant’s sexual desire” and that he “committed a lewd and lascivious act” upon a 13-year-old victim’s body.

Documents state that Peden pleaded guilty to a charge of simple assault in August of 2021, which stemmed from a charge on March 7, 2020.

He was given a $50,000 bond. Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to call Greensboro CrimeStoppers at (336) 373-1000.