Warrants secured for two suspects on attempted first-degree murder charges.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple warrants were secured for two people for multiple charges in Goldsboro, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at approximately 10:22 p.m. a Goldsboro police officer parked next to the intersection of Berkeley Blvd. and Elm Street observed a male shot in the back as he was jumping out of a vehicle stopped at the intersection. The victim, Corey Antonia Gibbs, Jr., a then 24-year old male, of Goldsboro was initially treated on the scene, by an off-duty EMS worker and later taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment before being airlifted to Vidant Health Care in Greenville.

Gibbs’s vehicle was recovered at another location. The suspects remained at large. The investigation was assigned to investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division.

According to investigators, the investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects met at the victim’s residence. The suspects produced a handgun and forced the victim into his vehicle with the intention to have the victim obtain cash from his bank account through an ATM.

When Gibbs attempted to escape from the suspects he was shot in the back as he jumped from the vehicle.



Gibbs provided information to identify the suspects, Nonya Zion Holmes, a 21, of Goldsboro, and Geno Tyron Pridgen, Jr., 21, of Goldsboro, Warrants were secured on each suspect for:

Attempted first-degree murder

First degree kidsnappiog

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Sunday, June 27, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Nonya Zion Holmes was located after being shot in the thigh during an unrelated incident. He was arrested upon his release from Wayne UNC Health Care.

He was taken before the Wayne County Criminal Magistrate and served with his outstanding warrants. He was placed into the custody of the Wayne County Jail under a $738,500 bond.

His first court date was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on June 28, 2021.