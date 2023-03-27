WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Schools officials said an elementary school was closed on Monday after it and at least one bus was struck by gunfire.

At least three windows overall were hit by bullets at Warsaw Elementary School, officials said. One school building window was struck and two windows of a bus were hit, said Christy Johnson with Duplin County Schools.

Warsaw police have determined the gunfire came as a result of a shooting across the street at Quail Hollow Apartments. The school was not a target.

The school was closed to allow the investigators to collect evidence and search the building. Parents, students and staff were notified of the closure.

Classes were expected to resume Tuesday.