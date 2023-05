WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after his arrest following an investigation into a sexual assault.

Roulnay Chery, 27, of Warsaw, was arrested and charged after the investigation with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping. He was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Duplin County Jail on a $500,000 secured bond.

No further information on the case was available.