WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Warsaw Police Department posted a notice to its Facebook page of two drive-by shootings that happened early Thursday.

Police responded around 2 a.m. to multiple reports of shots fired at two separate locations, the 400 block of West Bay Street and the 500 block of Yancey Street. Assistance was received from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office. There were no injuries reported.

Officials said they believe the two incidents stem from a shooting that happened Wednesday. Law enforcement continued the investigation into Thursday.

Investigators are asking the public for information about the incidents. They are looking for outside surveillance and doorbell camera video. They are also asking if anyone heard or saw something.

You can contact the Warsaw Police Department at 910-293-7816 or message them on Facebook. You can also reach out to the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers Tip-line at 910-372-9202.