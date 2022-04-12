WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Warsaw Police Department has said a $2,000 reward has been approved by the town council for information in the homicide of two people last November.

Police continue to investigate the deaths of Phillip Troublefield and Debbie Castillo on Nov. 22, 2021. Officials said in a press release Tuesday morning they believe someone has information that could help solve the crime, hence the reward.

“The Warsaw Police Department also believes, like the family of the victims, that there are those within the community who have information but are unwilling to speak with the investigations team. This hesitancy has confounded our investigation and delays justice for the family.”

Officials also said a news report by another media outlet that the incident was a random act of violence is incorrect. The press release stated, “The police department continues to believe that this was not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department at (910) 293-7816 or through the tip line at policeinfo@townofwarsawnc.com.