WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Police seized drugs and a handgun from a 15-year-old juvenile Tuesday following reports of someone brandishing a firearm at an apartment complex at the 500 block of Yancey Street.





When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a male who matched the description given in the report, according to the Warsaw Police Department. While checking the suspect for weapons, officers found a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the juvenile’s possession, illegally concealed. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana, a Schedule VI controlled substance, and two oxycodone pills and a Schedule II controlled substance.

Officers later identified the male as a juvenile. He was released into his guardian’s custody at the police department. The incident is under investigation