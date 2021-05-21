Washington Co. man on run for nearly 10 months on child sex crimes captured, held under $2 million bond

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington County man who was captured in April after around 10 months on the run is being held under a $2 million bond.

William L. Bland was apprehended in Suffolk, Va. in early April. He had charges against him for felony indecent liberties with a child, felony child abuse involving a sexual act and felony statutory rape by an adult. He had been contacted by Washington County deputies several times and said each time he was going to turn himself in to police.

Virginia authorities along with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located and took Mr. Bland into custody. He was extradited back to Plymouth on Thursday and went before a magistrate, who gave him the $2 million secured bond.

Bland’s next court date is Tuesday.