Washington County deputies looking for suspects in larceny of vehicle parts

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the suspects they said stole multiple catalytic converters and DEF systems from diesel motors early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to Sadlers Landscaping, located on NC Highway 32 South, a few miles north of the Washington/Beaufort County line. There was a report of a break-in and larceny that had happened.

(Washington County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Investigators said between midnight and 4 a.m., the items were taken off an 18-wheeler, 2 Ford F450 trucks and a Ford DRW Super Duty truck. Officials are looking for two white males, a Black male and a Hispanic male.

If you have any information or tips on this theft please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 793-2422 or Lt. Guy Cayton at (252) 799-9735.