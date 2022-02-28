PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington County man is facing several charges after deputies made an arrest following two incidents that happened over the weekend.

Kareem Keener was arrested on Saturday and is facing the following charges:

• First-degree Burglary

• Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

• Felony Breaking and Entering

He also had an outstanding warrant from Martin County for Felony Assault by strangulation. Keener was jailed under a $230,000 secured bond.

Washington County deputies were called to a home on Reno Road off Long Ridge Road outside Plymouth. They found a man who had been stabbed in his home, which had also been set on fire. The scene was quickly secured and the victim, who was not identified, was transferred to the hospital and later released.

Deputies said they later received another call of a breaking and entering on Long Ridge Road. Officials found Keener hiding in some bushes in the back yard of that home. He was taken into custody and admitted to breaking into both homes and setting the fire, officials said.

