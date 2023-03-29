GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A convicted felon was found pawning firearms by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Gang and Gun Crimes Unit.

Officials with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said Tammy Marie Delsanto, 47, from Washington, pawned four different firearms at a Greenville pawnshop on March 7. During the investigation, officers determined that Delsanto is a current felon unable to lawfully possess firearms.

Delsanto was charged with five felony counts, four counts of possession of firearm by felon and one count of obtaining property by false pretense. Delsanto was taken into custody by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Delsanto has been taken before a magistrate and placed under a $15,000 secured bond.