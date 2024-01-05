GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested and charged with stealing Christmas presents and guns then pawning them just before Christmas.

Officers with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report on December 18, about a breaking and entering in Greenville. The suspect in the incident reportedly stole Christmas presents and multiple guns.

Detectives in Pitt County worked with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to serve a search warrant in Washington, where several other stolen items were found. Beaufort County officers recovered the stolen items from Pitt County.

Christopher O’Brian West, 41, from Washington, was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on December 31. It was later discovered that West pawned items from the B&E at a pawn shop in Washington. The items were recovered.

West has been charged with Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Larceny of Firearm, Possession of Stolen Firearm, and Possession of Firearm by Felon. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and placed under a $75,000 secured bond.