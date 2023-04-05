WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested and is facing charges after officials said he communicated a threat against Beaufort County Schools Transportation Department employees.

Joshua Michael Boyd, 39, of Gilbert Lane in Washington was charged with one count of Felony Communicating a Threat of Mass Violence on Educational Property. He was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

Officials said on March 30 at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a threat against the employees. The threat was made to a third party via text, officials said.

The sheriff’s office notified Beaufort County Schools Assistant Superintendent Mark Doane about the threat. Employees were contacted. Nobody was injured and officials said the incident was isolated in nature.