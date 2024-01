BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday on drug related charges.

Cameron Lee Smith, 40 years old and from Washington, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Carrying a Concealed Gun.

Smith was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.