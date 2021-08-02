Washington man arrested on drug charges, selling near park/playground

John Earl Best (Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office photo)

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man is facing drug charges after his arrest on July 29.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said John Earl Best, 44, of 121 Alderbrook Circle in Washington was charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine with 1000 feet of a park/playground, two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and six counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Best’s arrest stemmed from Investigators making purchases of cocaine from him. He was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

