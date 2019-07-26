Washington man arrested on heroin charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged a man after they allegedly found heroin in his Washington hotel room last Friday.
According to investigators, undercover agents with the BCSO Drug Unit bought heroin from Mandrill Robinson, age 43, of East 3rd Street in Washington.
As part of the investigation, on Friday, July 19, deputies executed a search warrant on a hotel room at the Magnuson Hotel in Washington, where Robinson was staying.
Deputies searched Robinson and found 67 wax paper bags containing heroin in a plastic bag mixed with rice.
Robinson was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin, one count of Trafficking in Heroin, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.