Washington man arrested on heroin charges

Chocowinity Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted in connection to a larceny that recently occurred in the area.

On Friday, in a post on the Chocowinity Police Dept. Facebook page, investigators said the woman shown in the video is driving a white, mid-size vehicle, and she walks with a limp on her left-hand side.

Police did not release details on when or where the alleged larceny happened, or what was stolen.

If you know the identity of this person, you should contact Chocowinity Police at 252-946-2882, or by sending a message to the Chocowinity Police Facebook page.