GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30.

Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, which he posted after being booked at the Pitt County Detention Center.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Clark’s Neck Road to a report of a sexual assault. The caller said she had been sexually assaulted by a family friend who was an overnight guest in the home.