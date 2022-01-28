Washington man charged with making bomb threats to multiple locations in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested and charged a man with making bomb threats and threats of mass violence in multiple parts of Eastern North Carolina over the past few weeks.

Allen Ray Hardison III was arrested on Thursday after police said he contacted the Washington Police Department about a bomb threat. That call came in Thursday at 6:50 p.m. Officials immediately identified Hardison as the suspect in that threat.

Greenville officers located Hardison near the intersection of Greenville Blvd. NE and US 264 E. They attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Hardison failed to stop and continued traveling towards Washington on US Hwy. 264 East. Officers chased Hardison to the Beaufort County line, where he surrendered without incident.

Hardison was charged by Greenville Police Department with Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Felony Making a False Bomb Threat to a Public Building and two misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Washington police also charged Hardison with two counts of Felony Hoax Bomb Threats.

He was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $60,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely for Hardison.