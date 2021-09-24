Washington man facing drug-related charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Washington man on drug-related charges.

James Speight, 36, of 408 W. 9th St. in Washington was arrested on Sept. 10. He was Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

An investigation led to officials purchasing cocaine from Speight. A search warrant of Speight’s home was executed after the purchase. Investigators found 48 grams of a mixture of powder cocaine and crack cocaine, marijuana, digital scales and packaging material used to package crack cocaine and powder cocaine.