WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a man last Saturday in Washington.

Washington police said Daquan Keyes was arrested in Bayboro by deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said he initially tried to elude deputies on foot but was quickly caught.

Police and Washington Fire Rescue responded last Saturday at around 5 p.m. to 720 North Market Street to a report of a shooting. They found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim, whose name was not released by police, was transported to ECH Health Beaufort before being transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Keyes was also found in possession of a gun. He was being held at the Pamlico County Jail under a $255,000.00 bond for the shooting. He was scheduled to be transported back to Washington.