WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are investigating a shooting that injured a teen on Wednesday.

The Washington Police Department, in a media release, said they responded to an area of North Market Street and West 9th Street just before 4:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting. They found a 14-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.

Detectives were following up on leads and interviewing witnesses in the area. If anyone has information on this case, they are encouraged to call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.