WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating a shooting that happened Monday outside of a Dollar General on Fifth Street.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Dollar General at 1802 W. Fifth St. following an alarm activation, according to a press release. Other officers were already in the area investigating because they heard gunshots nearby prior to the alarm activation.

Officers determined that the building had been struck several times by gunfire.

“A short time later a victim arrived at ECU Health Beaufort suffering from a superficial gunshot wound to the head,” the press release reads. “The 27-year-old victim was in the parking lot of the Dollar General at the time of the shooting and fled the area. It is believed a white passenger vehicle is involved in this incident. “

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.