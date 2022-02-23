WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington police are looking for a suspect who they said robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the United Bank at 1311 Carolina Ave. around 4:30 p.m. to a call of a reported robbery. Police determined the suspect entered the bank, demanded money and then left on foot with an undetermined amount.

The suspect was described as a white male or a Black male with a light complexion. He was 6-foot-0 and around 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black pants, dark-colored boots and a blue surgical mask.

There are no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at (252) 946-1444