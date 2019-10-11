Washington woman arrested on meth charges

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) - The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said a woman faces drug charges after a K-9 allegedly found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Deputies said on October 8, Drug Unit officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Deborah Lynn Elliot, 29, of Washington.

A K-9 alerted that there were drugs in Elliot's vehicle and deputies searched the vehicle, where they found methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a meth smoking pipe.

Elliot was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on a bond of $3,500.