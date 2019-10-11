Live Now
Washington woman arrested on meth charges

Beaufort Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested after she allegedly sold methamphetamine to investigators.

On October 7, deputies with the Drug Unit arrested Priscilla Modlin, 30, of Washington, and charged her with two counts of Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine.

Investigators said Modlin sold methamphetamine to undercover deputies during a drug investigation.

She was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center on a bond of $10,000.

