Wayne Co. man charged after leading deputies on chase

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man was charged after leading deputies on a high-speed chase in Wayne County.

A deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office DWI Task Force attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 117-S for a motorist speeding 89 mph in a posted 50 mph zone.

The driver failed to stop for the deputy and lead the deputy on a pursuit.

Deputies said, during the pursuit, the driver was driving in a very erratic manner and was suspected to be impaired.

Deputies from the DWI Task Force and Patrol B shift attempted a rolling roadblock on US Hwy 70 east in an attempt to end the pursuit.

The driver attempted to circumvent the rolling roadblock.

As a result, the driver of the fleeing vehicle struck a deputies patrol car and then lost control and crashed into the cable median barrier of US Hwy 70, deputies said.

Deputies said, the driver was deemed to be impaired and he was in possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

The driver’s rental vehicle was very badly damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

31-year-old Shonshi Chavez-Rangel of Goldsboro was transported to the Wayne County Jail where he was given an alcohol breath test which had a result of 0.15.

Chavez-Rangel was given a $12,000 bond.

After further investigation, subsequent charges were filed for two counts of level 1 trafficking of a controlled substance by possession, two counts of level 1 trafficking of a controlled substance by transport, and maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of controlled substances.