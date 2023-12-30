PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home Friday night.

Officials said they discovered Robert Lee Mitchell, 39, dead from a gunshot wound inside a home at 877 Big Daddy’s Road. A 911 call told officials a man the caller knew was found bleeding and unresponsive inside the home.

Officials later told Nexstar’s CBS 17 that Mitchell was not “the person who broke into the home.”

Mitchell’s body was taken to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The investigation was still going on Saturday night. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Det. Frank Sauls at (919) 580-4066 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 735-2255.