Wayne County deputies looking for man allegedly wanted on four arrest warrants

MIDDLESEX, NC (WNCT) - The Nash County Sheriffs Office said one person is in custody after they reportedly barricaded themselves inside a home, and possibly fired gunshots while deputies were on-scene, on Saturday night.

According to a post made at 9:39 p.m. Saturday on the NCSO Facebook page, deputies and the NCSO Special Response Team responded to a report of a barricaded individual inside a home in the 3700 block of Brantley Road in Middlesex.

In an updated post at 9:57 p.m. Saturday, the NCSO said shots were possibly fired inside the home, and deputies on-scene were holding their positions outside the home at that time. The post added that deputies had placed barricades near the home to prevent vehicles and people from getting too close to the scene.

According to a NCSO Facebook post at 12:05 a.m. Sunday, deputies the person involved in this incident was in custody, and no one was hurt.

The NCSO has not released any additional information on this case.