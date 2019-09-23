Wayne County deputies looking for man allegedly wanted on four arrest warrants

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man allegedly wanted on four outstanding arrest warrants.
In a post made Friday on the WCSO Facebook page, investigators said Shaib Awni Zayyad, also known as Sam Zayyad, is wanted by Wayne County authorities for three outstanding Orders for Arrest for failure to appear in court, and one outstanding Child Support arrest warrant.
Investigators said they believe Zayyad is aware of his arrest warrants and is trying to hide from authorities.
Zayyad’s last known address is 1100 Stoddard Road in Wilson, NC, and he also has ties to Pitt County, but his specific address there is unknown, investigators said.
Additionally, deputies said they don’t know where Zayyad currently works, but said he was last known to drive a blue Dodge Caravan.
Zayyad is described as a white male, age 28, approximately 5’07” tall, and weighing about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on Zayyad is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or call 911 to report on his location.
