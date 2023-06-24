GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A Wayne County man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges.

A traffic stop was conducted on June 15 at 7:40 p.m. by officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit of a Chevrolet Tahoe for a motor vehicle violation in the 300 block of East Elm Street. Joshua Leontez Darden exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away.

He was stopped and, during a probable cause search of his person, a concealed gun was located in his waistband. During a search of his vehicle, oxycodone tablets, amphetamine tablets, cocaine and marijuana were located in a concealed compartment.

Darden was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail, where he was charged with Trafficking Opium or Heroin by Possession (F), Trafficking Opium or Heroin by Transportation (F), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine (F), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule II (F), Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule VI (F), Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and Carrying a Concealed Gun (M). He was held at the Wayne County Jail on a $400,000 secured bond.