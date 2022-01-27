‘We had to protect ourselves’: Victims in Asheboro bar brawl demand justice

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man ended up in the hospital, and police are investigating after a brawl at an Asheboro bar on Sunday.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. The video of the fight has been shared more than 800 times online.

Surviving was the only thing on Raul Munoz and Fernando Guzman’s minds after they were involved in a brawl at Lucky’s Burger N Tap off East Dixie Drive in Asheboro.

In the video, you can see multiple people fighting inside and going outside later to continue.

The two say everything escalated after a patron started getting irate as Fernando started looking for his wallet.

“We didn’t want to fight. Just wanted to find my wallet and get out of there,” Fernando said. “Whenever his buddy came over pushed him and swinging at that moment, I knew it was just me and him. We had to protect ourselves as much as we could and try to survive.”

He says the group went outside to avoid any further confrontation and was followed outside by the crowd.

“We never felt protected by the security. We felt they were protecting them. That’s the sad thing. We tried to leave so many times, and they let them come after us,” Fernando said. “When I saw the video, my blood was boiling because I realized how bad the situation was towards us. That’s not a fight. That’s a hate crime, and I noticed that.”

Raul suffered minor bruises and scratches, while Fernando was taken to the hospital for an injured jaw. He has surgery scheduled for Friday.

Police have yet to arrest anyone in connection the brawl.

In 2020, a fight at the Lucky’s Burger N Tap ended in someone dying. Raul and Fernando say they’re fortunate this situation didn’t turn out the same way.

FOX8 also reached out to Lucky’s Burger N Tap. The owner tells us they are not commenting about the incident.

Police say so far no one has been charged or arrested.

They plan to interview suspects that were identified through the video circulating online.