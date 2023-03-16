KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Duplin County child is facing charges after the sheriff’s office said they communicated a threat to his school on social media.

The child, who was not named since they are under age 16, attends Rose Hill-Magolia Elementary School. Officials with the sheriff’s office and Duplin County Schools said in a media release posted on the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page that the child will be charged “to the fullest extend of the law.”

The social media post was made sometime over the weekend. Officials were tipped off about the post by others online who saw it.

“The safety of our school community will always be the top priority of the Duplin County Board of Education, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and all law enforcement agencies. All threats are taken very seriously, and anyone who makes a threat will be held accountable to the maximum extent,” the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said in the Facebook post.