CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — A Carteret County man is facing child porn charges after his arrest on Tuesday.

Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Daniel Keith McClain, 34, of Hickory Hills Cort in Cape Carteret. He was charged as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Detectives from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Taskforce, which includes investigators from the Emerald Isle Police Department, conducted the investigation. McClain was arrested at his home. Evidence and equipment used in the crime were seized.

McClain was charged with five counts of Third-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor / Possession of Materials. He was being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $125,000.00 bond. He had a court appearance Tuesday morning.