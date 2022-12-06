KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of felony child abuse after his 6-year-old son was pronounced dead at UNC Lenoir Health Care on Nov. 26.

Glenn Hershel Strickland, 29, of Whittier, was jailed in Lenoir County under a $2 million secured bond.

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the hospital following a report of an unresponsive 6-year-old, according to a press release. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation revealed that the family of the child was visiting Lenoir County from Whittier, located in Jackson County, during Thanksgiving. The child tested positive for controlled substances.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Jackson County deputies arrested Strickland on warrants obtained in Lenoir County. The next day he was transferred to the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

