TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man has been arrested after police were called to Edgecombe Community College on Monday for a suspicious person acting erratically in the school’s parking lot.

Jason William Massenbrink, 24, was arrested and is facing a charge of possession of a firearm on educational property after Tarboro police found multiple guns and hate group-based material in his vehicle. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $750,000 bond.

Police said a faculty member noticed the man and alerted campus security, who is an off-duty Tarboro Police Department officer working the campus, around 11:35 a.m. on Monday. The officer called for assistance, including a K9 unit.

The man was found in a classroom and detained without incident. Police said due to Massenbrink’s behavior, a search of his vehicle was conducted. They found three rifles, ammunition and hate-based group materials.

The buildings that police said Massenbrink entered were then evacuated and additional law enforcement was called in to search for explosives. After none were found, classes resumed.

A search warrant was later obtained for Massenbrink’s home in Williamston. No additional evidence was found, Tarboro police said.

“We gratefully appreciate the assistance provided by the NC State Bureau of Investigation, State Capital Police, Greenville Police Department, Williamston Police Department, and Martin County Sheriff’s Office,” Tarboro police said in a post to its Facebook page. “More importantly, we applaud the alert faculty member who immediately notified law enforcement of the suspicious behaviors they observed and the cooperation from both Edgecombe Community College and Edgecombe Early College High School. While it is unfortunate that incidents like this has become too commonplace in today’s society, it is inspiring to see how others come together to ensure the safety of our communities.”