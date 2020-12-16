Williamston man arrested for Oak City Speedway robbery

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Williamston man was arrested for robbing a Speedway located at NC Highway 11 and NC Highway 125 in Oak City on Tuesday, December 15.

The suspect approached the cashier and demanded money from the register and a carton of cigarettes. There were similar incidents that took place in Williamston and Robersonville during the previous days.

Investigators with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office began working a joint investigation with Detectives from the Robersonville and Williamston Police Departments related to these robberies. 22-year-old Alex Reed Faulkner of Williamston was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Faulkner received a $250,000 bond.