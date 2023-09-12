WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man was arrested on Monday and charged in the death of another person who overdosed on an illegal drug.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Napoleon Nishon Wesson in relation to an overdose death that occurred in Martin County on September 8. The victim’s name has not been released.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Family Dollar in Jamesville.

SUSPECT: Napoleon Nishon Wesson

DOB: 11/24/2002

4845 Prison Camp Road, Lot #4, Williamston

CHARGES:

Death by Distribution

Trafficking in Heroin (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Heroin

BOND: $250,000