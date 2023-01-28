WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County.

Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during the traffic stop on Hwy. 17 near Pleasant Oak Road.

Edwards was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer. His arrest came after an investigation into the distribution of illegal substances within Bertie County.

Edwards was jailed on an $85,000.00 secured bond.