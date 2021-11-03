Williamston man facing murder charge after killing woman

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Williamston police have arrested a man and charged him with the murder of a woman Tuesday night.

Police responded at around 6:30 p.m. to 208 South Watts St. in Williamston in reference to shots fired. They found Brenda Wilson dead of a gunshot wound. Officers found James Earl Best, 79, at the home and learned he and Wilson got into an argument, which led to Best shooting Wilson.

Best has been charged with an open count of murder. He was in jail under no bond, pending his first court appearance.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Williamston Police Department (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252-792-8800).