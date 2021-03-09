Williamston man facing second-degree murder charge after woman’s overdose death

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing second-degree murder and other charges in the death of a woman who overdosed on Sunday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday at around 1 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in Bear Grass after getting a call about an unresponsive 38-year-old woman. Deputies administered Naloxone to the woman but she did not respond to it. She was transferred by EMS to Martin General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A death investigation resulted in arrest of Eric McArthur Ruffin of 2324A Saddleback Dr. in Williamston. He’s charged with second degree murder (death by distribution), five counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and two counts of sell or deliver marijuana.

Ruffin was given a $500,000 secured bond and taken into custody, officials said.