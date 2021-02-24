Williamston parents charged with homicide, child abuse in 2-month-old infant death from 2019

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two parents were charged with homicide and child abuse after their 2-month-old infant died in 2019.

On May 9, 2019 officers with the Williamston Police Department were contacted by the Martin County Department of Social Services and informed that a 2-month-old, Ma’Kalyn Dior Evans, was at Vidant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and that abuse was suspected.

The victim, Ma’Kalyn Evans died of those injuries on May 10, 2019. The Medical Examiner confirmed that Ma’Kalyn’s injuries were a result of child abuse and ruled her death a homicide.

Officials said after an intensive investigation by the Williamston Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations warrants were obtained on February 18, 2021, for Ma’Kalyn’s parents, Natassia Best and Raheem Evans.

Best and Evans were arrested on February 24, 2021, and both were charged with homicide and felony child abuse. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Williamston Police Department (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252-792-8800).