Williamston police asking for tips to solve recent larceny, breaking-or-entering

Raleigh, NC (WNCT) – The NC State Bureau of Investigation announced on Thursday it has arrested and charged a suspect in a 24-year-old murder case.

In a press release, the NCSBI said its agents, and members of the Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department, received new evidence from a caller who had seen a recent story on a local CBS affiliate station about the cold case,

That information ultimately led NCSBI agents to arrest Bryan O’Daniels, age 45, on a charge of murder on July 1, 2019.

NCSBI investigators said after questioning O'Daniels and other witnesses in the case for a few months, SBI agents and officers from the BSLPD found and recovered buried skeletal remains, believed to be that of Smart’s, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in a wooded area off of West Boiling Spring Road in Boiling Spring Lakes.

The medical examiner will confirm the identify and cause of death of the victim.

O'Daniels remains in custody at the Brunswick County Detention Center.