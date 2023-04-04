WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Williamston police are investigating a shooting that happened last Saturday that sent a man to the hospital.

Officials responded at around 6 p.m. to 630 W. Church St. in reference to a shooting. They found Delonta Jamaal Williams, 25, with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to Martin General Hospital and then flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

Police spoke to multiple people at the scene but found nobody who said they saw the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamston Police Department (252-792-2124) or Martin County Crime Stoppers (252-792-8800).