WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Williamston police are investigating after five people were shot at a weekend party.

Police said they responded at around 11 p.m. on Saturday to the Walnut Terrace housing development on West Pine Street to a call of shots fired. Officers found one victim at the scene and learned four others were on their way to Martin General Hospital.

The victims have been identified as:

Brandon Brown, 31, of Williamston

Peter Green, 27, of Williamston

Dominique Williams, 28, of Williamston

Glenn Bond, 30, of Windsor

Zquoya Hudgins, 25, of Williamston

Four of the five victims were transported to ECU Health in Greenville. Two vehicles were also shot, investigators said.

Police said multiple rounds were fired from multiple locations along West Pine Street between North Haughton Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators said the shooter(s) were on foot. No eyewitnesses have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. The Williamston Police Department asks that anyone that was present at the party or has information about this incident call Martin County Crime Stoppers (252) 792-8800 or Williamston Police Department (252) 792-2124.