WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an infant as a homicide.

Around 9:12 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to a check person welfare call in the 6700 block of Little Rock Church Road in Lucama.

When they arrived, they found a 5-month-old infant unresponsive.

Deputies performed CPR on the child until EMS arrived. The infant was later pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are treating this death as a homicide investigation until evidence proves otherwise.

Presently, there is no clear sign about how the child died.