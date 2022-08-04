WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers in Wilson responded to a call about a sexual assault in November 2, 2014. The reported assault had happened months earlier, in June, and left a 12-year-old girl pregnant, Wilson police said.

Donald Christopher Allen Whitley, 37, of Wilson

The minor disclosed her pregnancy to the officers and told them she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man in an abandoned house near Elvie Street in June 2014.

Now, just over eight years later, that unknown man has been found and arrested, police announced on Tuesday.

Donald Christopher Allen Whitley, 37, of Wilson has been given a $1.5 million secured bond and faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and felony indecent liberties with a child.

The case remained under investigation for nearly seven years when detectives received new information on the case in April 2021 that led them to Whitley.

Utilizing DNA testing and working with the FBI, Whitney was identified as a suspect.

More than a year later, on July 14, 2022, detectives obtained the warrants for Whitley’s three charges. It was on July 26 that Whitley was put under arrest and was given his $1.5 million bond.