Wilson man charged with murder after stabbing woman

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man has been charged with murder after police said he stabbed a woman on Friday.

Steven T. Cameron, 52, was charged with an open county of murder in the death of Lavonda M. Lucas, 38.

Police said they were dispatched to Dewey Street and Sauls Street regarding a stabbing around 12:38 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, they found Lucas suffering from stab wounds to the chest. She was transported to Wilson Medical Center then Vidant Medical Center, where she later died.

Wilson police conducted a search of the area a short time later and found Cameron, who police said told them he had stabbed Lucas. He had a cut on his hand from the stabbing, police said.