Wilson man facing murder charge after man killed, woman, child injured in shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wilson man is facing a murder charge after officials said he shot and killed a man and also injured two others, one a 3-year-old, Sunday night.

Christopher Dale Pender Jr., 28, of Wilson, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of first-degree murder. Pender was being held without bond.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar at 205 Hines St. in Wilson just before 11 p.m. on Sunday in reference to two adults and a child suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Officer located Raekwon Shonte Rodgers, 24, of Wilson, and Kiara Janay Faison, 26, also of Wilson, with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The 3-year-old suffered a minor graze and was treated at Wilson Medical Center.

During the investigation, it was learned that the shooting occurred earlier in the 700 block of Lane Street in Wilson. Officers were contacted Monday morning by officials from Vidant Medical Center and told Rodgers had died of his injuries. Faison was treated and released.

Officials continued to investigate Monday evening.