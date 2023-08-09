WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilson police arrested a man after officers say he stole an excavator and destroyed several pieces of property late Monday night.

The Wilson Police Department responded at 11:46 p.m. to the 900 block of Carolina Street after receiving several 911 calls about a “bulldozer” that was hitting vehicles and a nearby home.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the excavator, which was being driven by 28-year-old Vondell Juan Locus, police say. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators determined the excavator was stolen from a construction site near the intersection of Lodge Street and Barnes Street. After stealing the excavator, Locus damaged several pieces of property including utility poles, a street light and a home between the construction site and Carolina Street, Wilson police say.

Locus is charged with one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, one count of injury to personal property and five counts of injury to real property. He was given a $20,000 secured bond.