Wilson police officer arrested, charged with driving while impaired

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol arrested Officer Marisela Cabello with the Wilson Police Department early Saturday morning.

Police said Cabello was arrested in Wake County and was charged with driving while impaired. Cabello was off-duty and driving her personal car, officials said.

Cabello has been with the Wilson Police Department for one year and was assigned to the Patrol Division. She has been placed on administrative leave while the criminal and internal investigations are conducted.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-232 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 243-2255.